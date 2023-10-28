After the second round of the Maybank Championship, Rose Zhang is in second at -11.

Looking to bet on Rose Zhang at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +550 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Zhang Odds to Win: +550 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Rose Zhang Insights

Zhang has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Zhang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In her past five events, Zhang has had an average finish of 33rd.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Zhang has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Zhang has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 23 -3 284 1 9 1 4 $1.1M

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,007 yards, which is longer than the 6,596-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -6.

Zhang will take to the 6,596-yard course this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur after having played courses with an average length of 6,625 yards during the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -1. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Zhang's Last Time Out

Zhang finished in the 43rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of par.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship ranked in the 49th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Zhang was better than only 27% of the competitors at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Zhang recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , worse than the field average of 2.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Zhang recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.4).

Zhang's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were more than the field average of 7.3.

In that most recent competition, Zhang posted a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Zhang finished the BMW Ladies Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0), with three on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Zhang finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Zhang's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

