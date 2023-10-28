Player prop bet odds for William Nylander, Filip Forsberg and others are listed when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Forsberg's one goal and four assists in seven games for Nashville add up to five total points on the season.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Sharks Oct. 21 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Oct. 19 1 1 2 6 vs. Oilers Oct. 17 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Oct. 14 0 1 1 3

Thomas Novak Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Thomas Novak is one of the top contributors for Nashville with five total points (0.7 per game), with four goals and one assist in seven games.

Novak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 vs. Sharks Oct. 21 2 0 2 2 at Rangers Oct. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Oct. 17 1 0 1 6 at Bruins Oct. 14 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Nylander has been a top contributor on Toronto this season, with 11 points in seven games.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 at Lightning Oct. 21 1 1 2 6 at Panthers Oct. 19 0 1 1 1 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 16 0 1 1 2

John Tavares Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

John Tavares has totaled 11 points (1.6 per game), scoring four goals and adding seven assists.

Tavares Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Oct. 26 1 0 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 24 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 21 1 1 2 7 at Panthers Oct. 19 0 1 1 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 16 1 0 1 6

