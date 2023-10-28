Searching for an updated view of the Patriot League and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Patriot League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Holy Cross

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-2

4-3 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th

28th Last Game: L 38-35 vs Lafayette

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Fordham

@ Fordham Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Lafayette

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

6-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st

41st Last Game: W 38-35 vs Holy Cross

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Georgetown

@ Georgetown Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Fordham

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-2 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 97th

97th Last Game: W 26-7 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Holy Cross

Holy Cross Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Colgate

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th

11th Last Game: W 28-18 vs Georgetown

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Bucknell

Bucknell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Georgetown

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-4 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: L 28-18 vs Colgate

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Lafayette

Lafayette Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Lehigh

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-6 | 2-9 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th

34th Last Game: W 27-18 vs Bucknell

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

7. Bucknell

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-5 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: L 27-18 vs Lehigh

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Colgate

@ Colgate Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

