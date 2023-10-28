Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Central Division foes square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) host the Indiana Pacers (1-0) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Pacers are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-3.5
|-
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana's games hit the over 42 out of 82 times last season.
- The Pacers went 43-39-0 ATS last year.
- Indiana was underdogs 63 times last season and won 25, or 39.7%, of those games.
- The Pacers had a record of 15-32 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 44.4% chance to win.
Pacers vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, the Pacers were better at home (23-18-0) than on the road (20-21-0) last season.
- Looking at the over/under, Indiana's games finished over 22 of 41 times at home (53.7%) last season, and 20 of 41 away (48.8%).
- The Pacers scored 9.4 more points per game (116.3) than the Cavaliers gave up (106.9).
- Indiana put together a 40-24 ATS record and were 33-31 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Pacers
|Cavaliers
|116.3
|112.3
|10
|25
|40-24
|10-3
|33-31
|10-3
|119.5
|106.9
|29
|1
|13-6
|39-24
|13-6
|48-15
