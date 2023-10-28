The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) visit the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Notre Dame ranks 53rd in total offense this season (414.5 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 414.5 yards allowed per game. Pittsburgh ranks 90th in the FBS with 24.6 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 63rd with 24.6 points given up per game on defense.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

Notre Dame Pittsburgh 414.5 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.4 (121st) 282.3 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325 (23rd) 165.3 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.1 (114th) 249.3 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.3 (93rd) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (78th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has thrown for 1,838 yards (229.8 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has racked up 787 yards on 127 carries while finding paydirt nine times.

Jeremiyah Love has racked up 263 yards on 39 carries, scoring one time.

Mitchell Evans' leads his squad with 356 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 receptions (out of 34 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 355 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jayden Thomas has hauled in 15 catches for 228 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Phil Jurkovec has racked up 818 yards on 50.9% passing while recording six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

C'Bo Flemister has rushed for 282 yards on 68 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Rodney Hammond has racked up 247 yards on 60 carries with three touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield's 347 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 30 receptions on 48 targets with three touchdowns.

Jerrod Means has recorded 326 receiving yards (46.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 20 receptions.

Gavin Bartholomew's 17 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 310 yards (44.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

