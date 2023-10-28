The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) and the 15th-ranked run defense will host the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2) and the 19th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Blue Devils are 4.5-point underdogs. The contest's over/under is 46.

Offensively, Louisville ranks 28th in the FBS with 34.1 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 39th in points allowed (317.9 points allowed per contest). Duke's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks fifth-best in the FBS with 13.9 points conceded per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 29.6 points per game, which ranks 60th.

Louisville vs. Duke Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Louisville vs Duke Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -4.5 -110 -110 46 -110 -110 -200 +165

Louisville Recent Performance

While the Cardinals have ranked -68-worst in total yards per game over the last three games (360.0), they rank 18th-best on defense (262.3 total yards allowed) over that stretch.

The Cardinals have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, putting up 22.3 points per game during that stretch (-33-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, allowing 22.7 points per contest (94th-ranked).

On the offensive side of the ball, Louisville has put up 260.3 passing yards per game over its last three contests (72nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it has surrendered an average of 188.7 passing yards on defense over that time frame (79th-ranked).

From a run defense perspective, the Cardinals have been a top-25 unit over the last three games with 73.7 rushing yards surrendered per game (10th-best). They haven't played as well on the offensive side of the ball, with 99.7 rushing yards per game (-85-worst).

The Cardinals have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three games, Louisville has hit the over once.

Week 9 ACC Betting Trends

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville has posted a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Louisville has hit the over in three of its seven games with a set total (42.9%).

Louisville has been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They've finished 4-1 in those games.

Louisville has a record of 2-1 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter (75%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 1,901 pass yards for Louisville, completing 63.5% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 661 yards on 89 carries while finding the end zone eight times. He's also caught 10 passes for 174 yards (24.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 52 times for 207 yards (29.6 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 133 yards through the air.

Jamari Thrash's 639 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 58 times and has totaled 39 catches and six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has put together a 223-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes on 17 targets.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has been the target of 20 passes and compiled 14 catches for 207 yards, an average of 29.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Ashton Gillotte has 5.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 5.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

TJ Quinn, Louisville's top tackler, has 44 tackles this year.

Devin Neal has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 28 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

