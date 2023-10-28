The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in an ACC battle.

Louisville is totaling 34.1 points per game offensively this season (28th in the FBS), and is allowing 20.6 points per game (39th) on the other side of the ball. Duke's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks fifth-best in the FBS with 13.9 points allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 29.6 points per game, which ranks 60th.

Louisville vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Louisville vs. Duke Key Statistics

Louisville Duke 464 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.7 (94th) 317.9 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315.9 (19th) 178.3 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.4 (19th) 285.7 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.3 (115th) 11 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 14 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has thrown for 1,901 yards (271.6 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has 661 rushing yards on 89 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also added 10 catches for 174 yards (24.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Isaac Guerendo has been handed the ball 52 times this year and racked up 207 yards (29.6 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also contributed in the pass game with 12 grabs for 133 yards

Jamari Thrash's team-leading 639 yards as a receiver have come on 39 catches (out of 58 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has caught 11 passes while averaging 31.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has a total of 207 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has recored 981 passing yards, or 140.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.6% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 48.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Waters, has carried the ball 78 times for 465 yards (66.4 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Jaquez Moore has run for 390 yards across 69 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun's 379 receiving yards (54.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 catches on 43 targets with two touchdowns.

Jordan Moore has 27 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 348 yards (49.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Sahmir Hagans' 27 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 144 yards.

