ACC rivals will clash when the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) battle the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Louisville vs. Duke? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Louisville vs. Duke?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Duke 27, Louisville 22

Duke 27, Louisville 22 Louisville has compiled a 4-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

The Cardinals are 2-1 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

This season, Duke has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Blue Devils have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Duke (+6.5)



Duke (+6.5) Louisville has three wins in seven games versus the spread this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in five chances).

Duke has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

This year, the Blue Devils have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Louisville vs. Duke matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46)



Over (46) Louisville and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 46 points five times this season.

This season, three of Duke's games have finished with a combined score higher than 46 points.

Louisville averages 34.1 points per game against Duke's 29.6, totaling 17.7 points over the contest's point total of 46.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.1 54.5 50.3 Implied Total AVG 32.7 38 28.8 ATS Record 3-3-1 3-0-0 0-3-1 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 1-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Duke

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.3 49.3 46.5 Implied Total AVG 30.7 29.5 33 ATS Record 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-3-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.