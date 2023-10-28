The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) and the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kroger Field in a clash of SEC foes.

Tennessee is averaging 31.6 points per game on offense (44th in the FBS), and ranks 28th on defense with 19.4 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Kentucky ranks 45th in the FBS (31.3 points per game), and it is 55th defensively (23.6 points allowed per game).

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

Kentucky Tennessee 352.3 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.1 (46th) 346.6 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.9 (13th) 155.6 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.3 (7th) 196.7 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.9 (75th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (37th) 11 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has put up 1,377 passing yards, or 196.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.8% of his passes and has recorded 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Re'Mahn Davis has run the ball 111 times for 781 yards, with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 193 yards and five touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has rushed for 137 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson's 338 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 23 receptions on 32 targets with three touchdowns.

Dane Key has put together a 282-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 35 targets.

Barion Brown has racked up 276 reciving yards (39.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has thrown for 1,535 yards (219.3 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 62.8% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 232 rushing yards on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has racked up 593 yards on 91 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Jabari Small has carried the ball 73 times for 383 yards (54.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's 416 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has collected 39 catches and one touchdown.

Ramel Keyton has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 301 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Bru McCoy has compiled 17 catches for 217 yards, an average of 31 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

