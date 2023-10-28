When the Nashville Predators square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Juuso Parssinen find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Parssinen stats and insights

Parssinen has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Parssinen has picked up one assist on the power play.

Parssinen's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 21 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

