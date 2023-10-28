The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1) host the Indiana Pacers (1-0) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSIN

BSOH and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 124 - Pacers 118

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 3.5)

Cavaliers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-5.7)

Cavaliers (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 241.5

Pacers Performance Insights

The Pacers were ranked 10th in the league offensively last season with 116.3 points per game, while defensively they were second-worst (119.5 points allowed per game).

Indiana, who ranked 24th in the league with 41.5 boards per game, allowed 45.3 rebounds per contest, which was third-worst in the NBA.

The Pacers ranked sixth in the NBA with 27 assists per game.

With 14.1 turnovers per game, Indiana ranked 23rd in the NBA. It forced 14.2 turnovers per contest, which ranked eighth in the league.

The Pacers were sixth in the NBA with 13.6 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 11th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

