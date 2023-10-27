How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (1-0) hit the court against the Miami Heat (1-0) on October 27, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics made 47.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Heat allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- In games Boston shot better than 48.2% from the field, it went 33-3 overall.
- The Celtics were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Heat finished 27th.
- Last year, the Celtics scored 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allowed (109.8).
- Boston had a 49-12 record last season when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat shot at a 46% rate from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics averaged.
- Miami went 25-11 when it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Heat were the 27th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Celtics finished 20th.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game last year were just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allowed.
- When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, Miami went 26-8.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics averaged 120.5 points per game last year at home, which was 5.1 more points than they averaged in away games (115.4).
- Boston surrendered 110.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than it allowed in road games (112.4).
- The Celtics sunk 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they averaged away from home (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Heat averaged 111.4 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 107.5.
- At home, the Heat conceded 110.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 109.3.
- The Heat drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (12 per game) last season, but they had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (32.9%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Knee
|Duncan Robinson
|Questionable
|Foot
|Josh Richardson
|Out
|Foot
|Jaime Jaquez
|Questionable
|Groin
|Haywood Highsmith
|Out
|Knee
