The Week 9 college football slate includes seven games with Sun Belt teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern

Week 9 Sun Belt Results

Georgia Southern 44 Georgia State 27

  • Pregame Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1)
  • Pregame Total: 62.5

Georgia Southern Leaders

  • Passing: Davis Brin (22-for-35, 334 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jalen White (25 ATT, 116 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Dalen Cobb (3 TAR, 2 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD)

Georgia State Leaders

  • Passing: Darren Grainger (21-for-37, 157 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Marcus Carroll (28 ATT, 208 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Robert Lewis (18 TAR, 12 REC, 97 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Georgia SouthernGeorgia State
452Total Yards447
334Passing Yards157
118Rushing Yards290
2Turnovers3

Upcoming Week 9 Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Appalachian State (-17)

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at South Alabama Jaguars

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: South Alabama (-10.5)

Arkansas State Red Wolves at UL Monroe Warhawks

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: UL Monroe (-2)

Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Brooks Stadium
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Marshall (-3.5)

Troy Trojans at Texas State Bobcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Troy (-6.5)

Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 25 James Madison Dukes

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: James Madison (-20.5)

