North Carolina Central, Morgan State, Week 9 MEAC Football Power Rankings
Ahead of Week 9 of the college football schedule, let's dig into our freshly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the MEAC measures up to the competition.
MEAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 9-0
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th
- Last Game: W 16-10 vs Morgan State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: South Carolina State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Morgan State
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th
- Last Game: L 16-10 vs North Carolina Central
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Norfolk State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Howard
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-3
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 71st
- Last Game: W 27-23 vs Norfolk State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Delaware State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 72nd
- Last Game: L 27-23 vs Howard
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Morgan State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Delaware State
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 0-6
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th
- Last Game: L 35-7 vs South Carolina State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Howard
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 1-6
- Overall Rank: 126th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 126th
- Last Game: W 35-7 vs Delaware State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ North Carolina Central
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
