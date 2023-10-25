Pacers vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
In the 2023-24 season opener for both teams, the Indiana Pacers are favored by 4.5 points against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSIN. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.
Pacers vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: MNMT and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-4.5
|235.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana's games last season went over this contest's total of 235.5 points 39 times.
- Indiana games had an average of 235.7 points last season, 0.2 more than the over/under for this game.
- Indiana won 43 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 39 times.
- Indiana put together a 10-8 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 55.6% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, the Pacers went 5-2 (71.4%).
- The Pacers have a 66.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Pacers vs Wizards Additional Info
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- The Pacers covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 23 times in 41 opportunities at home, and they covered 20 times in 41 opportunities in road games.
- The Pacers exceeded the total in 22 of 41 home games (53.7%) last year, compared to 20 of 41 road games (48.8%).
- Last season the Pacers recorded only 1.9 more points per game (116.3) than the Wizards conceded (114.4).
- Indiana went 31-14 versus the spread and 28-17 overall when scoring more than 114.4 points.
Pacers vs. Wizards Point Insights (Last Season)
|Pacers
|Wizards
|116.3
|113.2
|10
|21
|31-14
|15-5
|28-17
|13-7
|119.5
|114.4
|29
|17
|16-8
|30-19
|16-8
|30-19
