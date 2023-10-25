2023 Maybank Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Atthaya Thitikul is the favorite (+1000) at the 2023 Maybank Championship ($3M purse), from October 26-29 at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Want to place a bet on the Maybank Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Maybank Championship First Round Information
- Start Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: TPC Kuala Lumpur
- Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,596 yards
Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!
Maybank Championship Best Odds to Win
Atthaya Thitikul
- Tee Time: 9:31 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1000
Thitikul Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|BMW Ladies Championship
|5th
|-12
|4
|70-71-66-69
|The Ascendant LPGA
|2nd
|-9
|4
|70-69-71-65
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
|48th
|-6
|13
|68-71-68
Click here to bet on Thitikul at the Maybank Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Jin-young Ko
- Tee Time: 9:42 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
Ko Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|BMW Ladies Championship
|48th
|-3
|13
|74-69-70-72
|CP Women’s Open
|2nd
|-9
|0
|69-70-71-69
|AIG Women’s Open
|30th
|+1
|15
|73-68-74-74
Click here to bet on Ko with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Nelly Korda
- Tee Time: 9:42 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
Korda Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|BMW Ladies Championship
|16th
|-9
|7
|70-68-72-69
|Portland Classic
|14th
|-15
|11
|65-71-69-68
|CP Women’s Open
|32nd
|+2
|11
|70-70-75-75
Want to place a bet on Korda in the Maybank Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Xiyu Lin
- Tee Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Lin Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|21st
|-8
|6
|70-69-70-71
|Kroger Queen City Championship
|19th
|-7
|9
|73-69-71-68
|Portland Classic
|2nd
|-22
|4
|71-65-66-64
Think Lin can win the Maybank Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Celine Boutier
- Tee Time: 9:31 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Boutier Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|BMW Ladies Championship
|5th
|-12
|4
|66-72-68-70
|The Ascendant LPGA
|13th
|-3
|10
|69-67-74-71
|CP Women’s Open
|22nd
|+1
|10
|73-71-73-72
Click here to bet on Boutier at the Maybank Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Maybank Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Linn Grant
|+1600
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|+1800
|Ruoning Yin
|+1800
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
|+2200
|Hye-jin Choi
|+2200
|Megan Khang
|+2200
|Yuka Saso
|+2800
|Lydia Ko
|+2800
|Angel Yin
|+3000
|Jenny Shin
|+3000
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.