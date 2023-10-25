Atthaya Thitikul is the favorite (+1000) at the 2023 Maybank Championship ($3M purse), from October 26-29 at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Want to place a bet on the Maybank Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maybank Championship First Round Information

Start Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par/Distance: Par 72/6,596 yards

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!

Maybank Championship Best Odds to Win

Atthaya Thitikul

Tee Time: 9:31 PM ET

9:31 PM ET Odds to Win: +1000

Thitikul Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round BMW Ladies Championship 5th -12 4 70-71-66-69 The Ascendant LPGA 2nd -9 4 70-69-71-65 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 48th -6 13 68-71-68

Click here to bet on Thitikul at the Maybank Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Jin-young Ko

Tee Time: 9:42 PM ET

9:42 PM ET Odds to Win: +1200

Ko Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round BMW Ladies Championship 48th -3 13 74-69-70-72 CP Women’s Open 2nd -9 0 69-70-71-69 AIG Women’s Open 30th +1 15 73-68-74-74

Click here to bet on Ko with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Nelly Korda

Tee Time: 9:42 PM ET

9:42 PM ET Odds to Win: +1200

Korda Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round BMW Ladies Championship 16th -9 7 70-68-72-69 Portland Classic 14th -15 11 65-71-69-68 CP Women’s Open 32nd +2 11 70-70-75-75

Want to place a bet on Korda in the Maybank Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Xiyu Lin

Tee Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Lin Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Buick LPGA Shanghai 21st -8 6 70-69-70-71 Kroger Queen City Championship 19th -7 9 73-69-71-68 Portland Classic 2nd -22 4 71-65-66-64

Think Lin can win the Maybank Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Celine Boutier

Tee Time: 9:31 PM ET

9:31 PM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Boutier Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round BMW Ladies Championship 5th -12 4 66-72-68-70 The Ascendant LPGA 13th -3 10 69-67-74-71 CP Women’s Open 22nd +1 10 73-71-73-72

Click here to bet on Boutier at the Maybank Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Maybank Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Linn Grant +1600 Hae-Ran Ryu +1800 Ruoning Yin +1800 Brooke Mackenzie Henderson +2200 Hye-jin Choi +2200 Megan Khang +2200 Yuka Saso +2800 Lydia Ko +2800 Angel Yin +3000 Jenny Shin +3000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.