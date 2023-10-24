Fans watching from Kentucky will have their eyes on the Duke Blue Devils versus the Louisville Cardinals, which is one of many solid options on the Week 9 college football schedule.

College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week

Liberty Flames at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Tuesday, October 24
  • Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)

No. 20 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Louisville Cardinals

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Louisville (-4.5)

Murray State Racers at North Dakota State Bison

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Morehead State Eagles at San Diego Toreros

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Torero Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Kroger Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Tennessee (-3.5)

Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Utah Tech Trailblazers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Greater Zion Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

