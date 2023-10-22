How to Watch NWSL: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, October 22
There is one matchup on today's NWSL schedule, Gotham FC taking on North Carolina Courage.
Coverage of all NWSL action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
NWSL Streaming Live Today
Watch North Carolina Courage vs Gotham FC
Gotham FC is on the road to match up with North Carolina Courage at .
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
