There are 17 games featuring a ranked team on the Week 8 college football schedule, including the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions versus the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

You will find info on live coverage of the week's top college football action right here.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

No. 22 Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS

UCF Knights at No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: FOX

No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Washington State Cougars at No. 9 Oregon Ducks

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: ABC

North Texas Mean Green at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 20 Missouri Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: SECN

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Favorite: Iowa (-3.5)

No. 8 Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21 Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: North Carolina (-23.5)

No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Army Black Knights at No. 19 LSU Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SECN

No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: Florida State (-13.5)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium TV Channel: NBC

No. 14 Utah Utes at No. 18 USC Trojans

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum TV Channel: FOX

No. 25 UCLA Bruins at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 5 Washington Huskies

Time: 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Favorite: Washington (-28.5)

