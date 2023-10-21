SWAC Games Today: How to Watch SWAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Week 8 college football schedule features four games involving schools from the SWAC. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SWAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Alcorn State Braves at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo)
|Jackson State Tigers at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southern Jaguars vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Florida A&M Rattlers at Texas Southern Tigers
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.