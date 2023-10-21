The college football season continues into Week 8, which includes three games involving schools from the Patriot League. Wanting to catch all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the column below.

Patriot League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Bucknell Bison 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lafayette Leopards at Holy Cross Crusaders 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Colgate Raiders at Georgetown Hoyas 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

