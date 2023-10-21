The Nashville Predators (2-3) host the San Jose Sharks (0-3-1), who have dropped four in a row, on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-225) Sharks (+185) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have not played as a moneyline favorite yet this season.

Nashville has not played a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

In two games this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Predators vs Sharks Additional Info

Predators vs. Sharks Rankings

Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank) Sharks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 223 (28th) Goals 233 (25th) 236 (12th) Goals Allowed 315 (30th) 44 (24th) Power Play Goals 41 (26th) 48 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (9th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators offense's 13 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Predators are ranked 24th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 15 total goals (three per game).

Their goal differential (-2) ranks them 18th in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.