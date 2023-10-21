How to Watch the Predators vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Having lost four straight, the San Jose Sharks visit the Nashville Predators on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Predators look to take down the Sharks on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Predators Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Predators are giving up 15 total goals (three per game) to rank 24th in league action.
- The Predators' 13 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On the defensive side, the Predators have given up only 2.8 goals per game (14 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at only a 2.6 goals-per-game average (13 total) over that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|5
|1
|4
|5
|3
|2
|-
|Ryan O'Reilly
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|7
|53.8%
|Colton Sissons
|5
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|50.6%
|Tyson Barrie
|5
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|-
|Cole Smith
|5
|2
|1
|3
|2
|3
|75%
Sharks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Sharks' total of 315 goals conceded (3.8 per game) was 30th in the league.
- The Sharks had 233 goals last season (2.8 per game), 25th in the NHL.
- They had the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -82.
- The Sharks had 41 power-play goals (26th in NHL) on 223 chances.
- The Sharks scored on 18.39% of their power plays, No. 25 in the league.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Logan Couture
|82
|27
|40
|67
|35
|71
|47.4%
|Tomas Hertl
|79
|22
|41
|63
|39
|50
|54.8%
|Alexander Barabanov
|68
|15
|32
|47
|35
|28
|33.3%
|Mikael Granlund
|79
|10
|31
|41
|33
|38
|44.5%
|Mike Hoffman
|67
|14
|20
|34
|41
|19
|57.1%
