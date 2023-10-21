Oregon vs. Washington State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
Two of the country's best passing offenses meet when the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (5-1) carry college football's eighth-ranked passing game into a clash with the Washington State Cougars (4-2), who have the No. 6 pass attack, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Ducks are massive, 20-point favorites. The over/under is set at 62 in the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Washington State matchup.
Oregon vs. Washington State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Channel: ABC
- City: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Oregon vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Washington State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-20)
|62
|-1200
|+750
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-18.5)
|62.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Oregon vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Oregon has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing once.
- When playing as at least 20-point favorites this season, the Ducks have an ATS record of 3-0.
- Washington State has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.
Oregon & Washington State 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|To Win the Pac-12
|+250
|Bet $100 to win $250
|Washington State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
