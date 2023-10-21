SEC foes will clash when the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) battle the Auburn Tigers (3-3). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ole Miss vs. Auburn? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Auburn?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ole Miss 35, Auburn 21

Ole Miss 35, Auburn 21 Ole Miss has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Rebels have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter and won every time.

Auburn has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Tigers are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-6.5)



Ole Miss (-6.5) Against the spread, Ole Miss is 3-2-0 this season.

The Rebels have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Auburn has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Ole Miss vs. Auburn matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) Three of Ole Miss' games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points.

This season, three of Auburn's games have ended with a score higher than 55.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 69.4 points per game, 13.9 points more than the over/under of 55.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.7 63.2 59.5 Implied Total AVG 35.8 37 34 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Auburn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.1 52.5 55.7 Implied Total AVG 36.7 41 32.3 ATS Record 2-4-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.