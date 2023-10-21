The Missouri State Bears are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Murray State Racers at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Murray State vs. Missouri State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Missouri State (-20.0) 53.2 Missouri State 37, Murray State 17

Week 8 MVFC Predictions

Murray State Betting Info (2023)

The Racers are 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Racers have not hit the over on a point total in three games with a set over/under.

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears have posted one win against the spread this year.

Missouri State has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.

Racers vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri State 30.8 29.7 34.5 26.0 29.0 31.5 Murray State 16.3 32.3 25.7 21.7 7.0 43.0

