Murray State vs. Missouri State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
The Missouri State Bears are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Murray State Racers at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Murray State vs. Missouri State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Missouri State (-20.0)
|53.2
|Missouri State 37, Murray State 17
Week 8 MVFC Predictions
- Illinois State vs Youngstown State
- South Dakota vs Indiana State
- South Dakota State vs Southern Illinois
- Western Illinois vs North Dakota State
Murray State Betting Info (2023)
- The Racers are 2-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Racers have not hit the over on a point total in three games with a set over/under.
Missouri State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bears have posted one win against the spread this year.
- Missouri State has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.
Racers vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Missouri State
|30.8
|29.7
|34.5
|26.0
|29.0
|31.5
|Murray State
|16.3
|32.3
|25.7
|21.7
|7.0
|43.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
