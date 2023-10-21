Minjee Lee will play at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at the par-72, 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club from October 19-21.

Looking to place a wager on Lee at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +1600 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Lee Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Minjee Lee Insights

Lee has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 17 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in seven of her last 20 rounds played.

Over her last 20 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round eight times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

In her past five appearances, Lee has finished atop the leaderboard once.

Lee has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five appearances, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Lee will look to make the cut for the 20th event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 27 -4 283 1 19 2 3 $1.3M

Other Players at the BMW Ladies Championship

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Lee played this event was in 2022, and she finished 51st.

Seowon Valley Country Club will play at 6,680 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,015.

The courses that Lee has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,618 yards, while Seowon Valley Country Club will be 6,680 yards this week.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 85th percentile on par 4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Lee was better than 95% of the field (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Lee fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the tournament average was 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Lee recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.2).

Lee's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the field average of 6.5.

At that most recent competition, Lee had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.3).

Lee finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Lee finished without one.

