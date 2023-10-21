The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (2-4) hit the field to try to take home the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Michigan vs. Michigan State?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 35, Michigan State 10

Michigan 35, Michigan State 10 Michigan has won all six of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Wolverines have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -3000 or shorter, and won in each game.

Michigan State has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Spartans have played as an underdog of +1200 or more once this season and won that game.

The Wolverines have a 96.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Michigan has three wins in six games versus the spread this year.

This season, the Wolverines have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 24.5 points or more.

Thus far in 2023 Michigan State has two wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (46.5)



Under (46.5) Three of Michigan's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points.

There have been two games featuring Michigan State this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The total for the game of 46.5 is 14.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Michigan (39.4 points per game) and Michigan State (22 points per game).

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 52.5 42.8 Implied Total AVG 40 44.8 30.5 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-3-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-3-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Michigan State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 49 36.5 Implied Total AVG 30.8 32.8 23 ATS Record 2-2-1 2-2-0 0-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.