The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club will see Linn Grant as part of the field in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea from October 19-21, up against the par-72, 6,680-yard course, with a purse of $2,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Grant at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1400 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Grant Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Linn Grant Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Grant has shot below par 12 times, while also carding 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-five score three times and a top-10 score six times in her last 18 rounds.

Grant has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Grant has finished in the top 20 four times in her past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in two.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five events, Grant has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average four times.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 16 -7 280 1 12 2 5 $978,830

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Grant finished eighth in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Seowon Valley Country Club is set for a shorter 6,680 yards.

The courses that Grant has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,611 yards, while Seowon Valley Country Club will be 6,680 yards this week.

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 69th percentile on par 4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 20 holes.

Grant shot better than just 7% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Grant recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Grant recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Grant's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average (5.3).

In that most recent outing, Grant had a bogey or worse on two of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Grant finished the Kroger Queen City Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 3.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Grant outperformed the field's average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.