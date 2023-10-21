The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-4) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) meet at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

With 33.3 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 24th-worst in the FCS, Gardner-Webb has had to rely on their 84th-ranked offense (21.3 points per contest) to keep them competitive. Defensively, Eastern Kentucky is a bottom-25 unit, surrendering 523.5 total yards per game (second-worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on the other side of the ball, generating 432 total yards per contest (16th-best).

Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky Gardner-Webb 432 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.7 (96th) 523.5 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.8 (51st) 187.3 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.8 (78th) 244.7 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.8 (87th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (128th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has 1,468 passing yards, or 244.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.4% of his passes and has recorded 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 43 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Joshua Carter is his team's leading rusher with 61 carries for 411 yards, or 68.5 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Braedon Sloan has 20 receptions for 214 yards (35.7 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 72 times for 380 yards and five scores.

Jaden Smith has totaled 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 375 (62.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times and has three touchdowns.

Hunter Brown's 13 grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 201 yards (33.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has racked up 938 yards (156.3 ypg) on 101-of-177 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 84 rushing yards (14 ypg) on 24 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Narii Gaither has 357 rushing yards on 63 carries with one touchdown.

Jayden Brown has rushed for 223 yards (37.2 per game) on 48 carries with three touchdowns, while also hauling in 167 yards in the passing game (on 11 catches), finding the end zone four times through the air.

Ephraim Floyd's leads his squad with 214 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 23 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Karim Page has grabbed 19 passes while averaging 29.5 yards per game.

