Our computer model predicts the Alabama Crimson Tide will defeat the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (+8.5) Over (47.5) Alabama 27, Tennessee 22

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson Tide have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

Against the spread, the Crimson Tide are 4-3-0 this year.

In games it has played as 8.5-point favorites or more, Alabama has an ATS record of 2-2.

There have been four Crimson Tide games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.

Alabama games have had an average of 51.4 points this season, 3.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Volunteers based on the moneyline is 27.8%.

The Volunteers' ATS record is 4-1-0 this year.

In theVolunteers' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for Tennessee this season is 9.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Crimson Tide vs. Volunteers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 30.1 16.0 32.0 18.0 27.7 13.3 Tennessee 33.5 17.0 34.0 15.0 16.0 29.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.