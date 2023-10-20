High school football action in Hopkins County, Kentucky is happening this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Hopkins County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Hancock County High School at Hopkins County Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Madisonville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Owensboro High School at Madisonville North Hopkins High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Madisonville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

