Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Boyd County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Boyd County, Kentucky has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Boyd County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Fairview High School at Paris High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Paris, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd County High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Louisa, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paul G. Blazer High School at Johnson Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Paintsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
