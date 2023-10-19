2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Following one round of play in the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan, Collin Morikawa is atop the leaderboard (-6). Watch the rest of the action unfold.
Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
How to Watch the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Start Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino CC
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,079 yards
- Wednesday TV: Golf Channel
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Collin Morikawa
|1st
|-6
|64
|Eric Cole
|2nd
|-5
|65
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|2nd
|-5
|65
|Mikumu Horikawa
|2nd
|-5
|65
|Robby Shelton
|2nd
|-5
|65
Want to place a bet on the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|8:29 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Rickie Fowler (+1/53rd), Hideki Matsuyama (-1/26th), Keegan Bradley (-3/8th)
|7:56 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Nicolai Hojgaard (-5/2nd), Beau Hossler (-2/17th), Ryo Hisatsune (-1/26th)
|9:46 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Takumi Kanaya (-1/26th), Will Gordon (-3/8th), Eric Cole (-5/2nd)
|8:07 PM ET
|Hole 1
|J.J. Spaun (-1/26th), Tom Hoge (-2/17th), Nick Taylor (-2/17th)
|8:18 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Emiliano Grillo (-5/2nd), Davis Riley (E/40th), Garrick Higgo (+12/78th)
|9:02 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Aaron Baddeley (-2/17th), Robby Shelton (-5/2nd), Mikumu Horikawa (-5/2nd)
|8:07 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Kaito Onishi (E/40th), Sung-Jae Im (-3/8th), Sahith Theegala (-3/8th)
|9:13 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Matt Wallace (-1/26th), Mackenzie Hughes (E/40th), Joel Dahmen (-3/8th)
|9:35 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Taylor Moore (+1/53rd), Kurt Kitayama (+1/53rd), Xander Schauffele (-3/8th)
|8:51 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Satoshi Kodaira (-3/8th), Zac Blair (-4/7th), Harry Hall (-1/26th)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.