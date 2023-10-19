College football Week 8 action includes eight games with AAC teams. Read below for up-to-date results and the top performers.

Rice vs. Tulsa

Week 8 AAC Results

Rice 42 Tulsa 10

  • Pregame Favorite: Tulsa (-3.5)
  • Pregame Total: 56.5

Rice Leaders

  • Passing: JT Daniels (24-for-37, 342 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Dean Connors (9 ATT, 120 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Luke McCaffrey (10 TAR, 6 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD)

Tulsa Leaders

  • Passing: Cardell Williams (7-for-14, 101 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Braylon Braxton (12 ATT, 89 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kamdyn Benjamin (4 TAR, 3 REC, 48 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

TulsaRice
294Total Yards512
138Passing Yards342
156Rushing Yards170
3Turnovers0

Upcoming Week 8 AAC Games

SMU Mustangs at Temple Owls

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, October 20
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: SMU (-21)

Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Protective Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Memphis (-6.5)

No. 22 Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Air Force (-10.5)

Charlotte 49ers at East Carolina Pirates

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: East Carolina (-6.5)

North Texas Mean Green at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Yulman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Tulane (-20.5)

South Florida Bulls at UConn Huskies

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: South Florida (-1.5)

UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: FAU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: UTSA (-2.5)

