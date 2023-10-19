Coming off a victory last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Nashville Predators (who lost their most recent game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch the action on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO as the Rangers play the Predators.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Predators vs Rangers Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends (2022)

The Predators gave up 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the NHL.

With 223 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Predators had the league's 28th-ranked offense.

Their -13 goal differential was 22nd in the league.

The Predators had 44 power-play goals (24th in NHL) on 250 chances.

The Predators scored on 17.6% of their power plays, No. 27 in the league.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Tyson Barrie 85 13 42 55 48 32 - Thomas Novak 51 17 26 43 15 26 44.5% Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Cody Glass 72 14 21 35 23 35 49.8%

Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Rangers conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.

The 59 power-play goals the Rangers recorded last season ranked 13th in the NHL (on 245 power-play chances).

The Rangers' 24.08% power-play conversion rate was seventh-best in the league.

Rangers Key Players