NFL Games on TV: Channel & Free Streaming Options | Week 7
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Week 7 NFL lineup features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens.
Continue scrolling to see how to watch all NFL games on this week's schedule.
NFL Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, October 19
|Amazon Prime Video (Watch on ESPN+)
|Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
|FOX (Watch on ESPN+)
|Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
|CBS (Watch on ESPN+)
|Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
|CBS (Watch on ESPN+)
|Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
|FOX (Watch on ESPN+)
|Washington Commanders at New York Giants
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
|CBS (Watch on ESPN+)
|Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
|FOX (Watch on ESPN+)
|Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
|FOX (Watch on ESPN+)
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
|FOX (Watch on ESPN+)
|Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
|CBS (Watch on ESPN+)
|Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
|CBS (Watch on ESPN+)
|Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
|NBC (Watch on ESPN+)
|San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 23
|ABC/ESPN (Watch on ESPN+)
