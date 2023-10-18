Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Houston Astros (90-72) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET on October 18.

The Rangers will call on Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) against the Astros and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 108 times this season and won 65, or 60.2%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 50-33 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have been victorious in 26, or 65%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (827 total runs).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 7 @ Orioles W 3-2 Andrew Heaney vs Kyle Bradish October 8 @ Orioles W 11-8 Jordan Montgomery vs Grayson Rodriguez October 10 Orioles W 7-1 Nathan Eovaldi vs Dean Kremer October 15 @ Astros W 2-0 Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 16 @ Astros W 5-4 Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez October 18 Astros - Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 19 Astros - TBA vs TBA

Astros Schedule