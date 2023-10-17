CUSA opponents will do battle when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-2) at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State?

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Western Kentucky 28, Jacksonville State 25

Western Kentucky 28, Jacksonville State 25 Western Kentucky has won all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Hilltoppers have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Jacksonville State has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Gamecocks have played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hilltoppers a 75.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville State (+7.5)



Jacksonville State (+7.5) Western Kentucky is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Hilltoppers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

In Jacksonville State's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) This season, three of Western Kentucky's six games have gone over Tuesday's over/under of 59.5 points.

There has been just one game featuring Jacksonville State this season with more combined scoring than Tuesday's over/under of 59.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 60.2 points per game, 0.7 points more than the over/under of 59.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Western Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.7 65.5 60.8 Implied Total AVG 37.4 38 37 ATS Record 4-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Jacksonville State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.4 54.8 56.3 Implied Total AVG 31 30 32.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

