CUSA Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8
Looking for information on the best bets in CUSA play in Week 8? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State matchup, and picking Liberty (-14.5) over Middle Tennessee on the spread. You can find more insights and stats on those college football games, as well as potential options to parlay, by scrolling down.
Best Week 8 CUSA Spread Bets
Pick: Liberty -14.5 vs. Middle Tennessee
- Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Liberty Flames
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 24.0 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 17
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Jacksonville State +7 vs. Western Kentucky
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 2.7 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 17
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: UTEP +3.5 vs. New Mexico State
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at UTEP Miners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UTEP by 0.5 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: October 18
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 8 CUSA Total Bets
Under 59.5 - Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Projected Total: 52.6 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 17
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Under 48.5 - New Mexico State vs. UTEP
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at UTEP Miners
- Projected Total: 46.5 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: October 18
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Under 54.5 - Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty
- Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Liberty Flames
- Projected Total: 53.7 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 17
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 8 CUSA Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Liberty
|6-0 (4-0 CUSA)
|35.3 / 17.2
|479.0 / 315.7
|Western Kentucky
|4-2 (2-0 CUSA)
|32.2 / 29.0
|390.0 / 460.2
|Jacksonville State
|5-2 (3-1 CUSA)
|28.0 / 19.4
|362.6 / 362.7
|New Mexico State
|4-3 (2-1 CUSA)
|30.0 / 23.1
|439.7 / 383.1
|Louisiana Tech
|3-5 (2-2 CUSA)
|26.6 / 27.5
|384.3 / 380.5
|Middle Tennessee
|2-5 (1-2 CUSA)
|22.1 / 31.9
|389.0 / 398.6
|UTEP
|2-5 (1-2 CUSA)
|17.7 / 26.1
|359.4 / 381.7
|Sam Houston
|0-6 (0-3 CUSA)
|11.2 / 24.7
|262.0 / 392.0
|Florida International
|3-4 (0-4 CUSA)
|19.7 / 27.0
|334.9 / 445.1
