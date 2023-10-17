South Alabama vs. Southern Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 17
The South Alabama Jaguars (3-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Golden Eagles will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17-point underdogs. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the South Alabama vs. Southern Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-17)
|53.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-17.5)
|53.5
|-900
|+590
South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends
- South Alabama has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have not covered the spread when favored by 17 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Southern Miss has put together a 0-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 17 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
South Alabama & Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Southern Miss
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
