Tyler Boyd has a favorable matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Seahawks give up 280 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL.

Boyd's stat line so far this year reveals 23 catches for 166 yards. He averages 33.2 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 34 times.

Boyd vs. the Seahawks

Boyd vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

Four players have caught a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 280 passing yards the Seahawks allow per outing makes them the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Seahawks' defense is seventh in the NFL by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (five total passing TDs).

Bengals Player Previews

Tyler Boyd Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Boyd Receiving Insights

Boyd, in two of five games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Boyd has been targeted on 34 of his team's 198 passing attempts this season (17.2% target share).

He has been targeted 34 times, averaging 4.9 yards per target (112th in NFL).

Boyd, in five games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Boyd's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/25/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 5 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

