The Baltimore Ravens (3-2) are considered 4-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 15, 2023 versus the Tennessee Titans (2-3). For this game, the total has been set at 41 points.

As the Ravens ready for this matchup against the Titans, take a look at their betting trends and insights. The Titans' betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Ravens.

Titans vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baltimore Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Ravens (-4) 41 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ravens (-4) 41 -198 +166 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tennessee vs. Baltimore Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom TV Info: NFL Network

Titans vs. Ravens Betting Insights

Tennessee has beaten the spread three times in five games.

Tennessee has had one game (of five) go over the total this season.

Baltimore has posted a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Ravens have one win ATS (1-2) as a 4-point favorite or greater this year.

Baltimore has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of five games with a set total (20%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Ryan Tannehill 209.5 (-115) 1.5 (+175) - - - - Derrick Henry - - 66.5 (-115) - 9.5 (-115) - DeAndre Hopkins - - - - 59.5 (-115) - Tyjae Spears - - 27.5 (-111) - 14.5 (-111) - Chigoziem Okonkwo - - - - 29.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

