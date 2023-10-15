How to Watch Titans vs. Ravens on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Baltimore Ravens (3-2) hit the road to meet the Tennessee Titans (2-3) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
We have more coverage below.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom
- TV: NFL Network
Titans Insights
- This year the Titans put up just 2.6 more points per game (17.6) than the Ravens give up (15).
- The Titans rack up 27.2 more yards per game (293.6) than the Ravens give up (266.4).
- This year Tennessee rushes for 15.2 more yards per game (106.6) than Baltimore allows (91.4).
- The Titans have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Ravens have forced turnovers (6).
Titans Home Performance
- At home, the Titans average more points (27 per game) than they do overall (17.6). They also concede fewer points at home (13.5) than they do overall (18.6).
- The Titans accumulate 370.5 yards per game at home (76.9 more than overall) and concede 276.5 at home (58.3 fewer than overall).
- Tennessee picks up more passing yards at home (213.5 per game) than it does overall (187), and allows fewer at home (210 per game) than overall (240.2).
- At home, the Titans accumulate more rushing yards (157 per game) than they do overall (106.6). They also allow fewer rushing yards at home (66.5) than they do overall (94.6).
- The Titans convert 53.8% of third downs at home (16.7% more than overall), and concede on 17.4% of third downs at home (21.1% less than overall).
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 27-3
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 27-3
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Indianapolis
|L 23-16
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|NFL Network
|10/29/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|CBS
|11/2/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/12/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
