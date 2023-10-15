Should you wager on Nick Westbrook-Ikhine hitting paydirt in the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, which starts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Westbrook-Ikhine will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Westbrook-Ikhine has posted a 143-yard year thus far (35.8 yards receiving per game) with two TDs, reeling in 13 balls on 19 targets.

In two of four games this year, Westbrook-Ikhine has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 7 4 58 0 Week 2 Chargers 3 3 25 1 Week 4 Bengals 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 3 1 9 0

Rep Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.