Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will be up against the third-best passing defense in the league when his Tennessee Titans take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Westbrook-Ikhine has grabbed 13 passes (on 19 targets) for 143 yards (to average 35.8 per game). He has two receiving TDs so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Westbrook-Ikhine and the Titans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Westbrook-Ikhine vs. the Ravens

Westbrook-Ikhine vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have allowed three opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Baltimore has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 175 passing yards the Ravens give up per contest makes them the third-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this year, the Ravens have allowed four passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks third in the league.

Watch Titans vs Ravens on Fubo!

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Westbrook-Ikhine with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (two times in four games), Westbrook-Ikhine has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Westbrook-Ikhine has 13.2% of his team's target share (19 targets on 144 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 19 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (64th in NFL).

Westbrook-Ikhine has had a touchdown catch in two of four games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (28.6% of his team's seven offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 19 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.