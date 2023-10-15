The Tennessee Titans' DeAndre Hopkins will face the Baltimore Ravens' defense and Geno Stone in Week 6 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Titans pass catchers' matchup versus the Ravens pass defense.

Titans vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens 35.6 7.1 37 99 9.10

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Geno Stone Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins has registered 26 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 356 (71.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times.

Through the air, Tennessee is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 935 passing yards (187 per game). It ranks 31st with three passing touchdowns.

The Titans' scoring attack has been sputtering this season, as it ranks 24th in the league with 88 points (17.6 per game).

Tennessee has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 28.8 times per game (third-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Titans rank 18th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 19 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 57.6%.

Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense

Geno Stone has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 23 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Baltimore has given up 875 (175 per game), the third-fewest in the league.

The Ravens are giving up 15 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the league.

Baltimore has given up more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

Three players have caught a touchdown against the Ravens this season.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Geno Stone Rec. Targets 42 11 Def. Targets Receptions 26 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.7 7 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 356 23 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 71.2 4.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 104 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 2 Interceptions

