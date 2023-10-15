In the Week 6 tilt between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday, will DeAndre Hopkins find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Hopkins has been targeted on 42 occasions, and has 26 receptions, leading the Titans with 356 yards (71.2 per game) this season.

Hopkins, in five games this season, has zero TD receptions.

DeAndre Hopkins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0

