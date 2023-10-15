Our computer model predicts a win for the Buffalo Bills when they meet the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 15 at 8:20 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Offensively, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by averaging 390.4 yards per game. They rank 12th on defense (325.2 yards allowed per game). The Giants' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, registering 255.2 total yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 27th with 378 total yards ceded per contest.

Bills vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-14.5) Over (44) Bills 36, Giants 9

Bills Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 91.7%.

Buffalo is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Buffalo games have hit the over twice this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 44 points, 3.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Bills contests.

Giants Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 12.9% chance of a victory for the Giants.

New York has put together a 0-5-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, just one New York game has gone over the point total.

The average total points scored in Giants games this year (44) is 0.1 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Bills vs. Giants 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 31.8 16 35.3 18.3 26.5 12.5 New York 12.4 30.6 1.5 32 19.7 29.7

