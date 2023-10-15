How to Watch Bengals vs. Seahawks on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a meeting against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.
In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Seahawks
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Bengals Insights
- This year, the Bengals put up 6.2 fewer points per game (16.6) than the Seahawks allow (22.8).
- The Bengals collect 102.7 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Seahawks allow per matchup (367.5).
- This season, Cincinnati averages 74.6 rushing yards per game, 12.9 fewer than Seattle allows per outing (87.5).
- This year, the Bengals have four turnovers, two fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (6).
Bengals Home Performance
- At home, the Bengals score 21.5 points per game and give up 21.5. That's more than they score overall (16.6), but less than they allow (22.8).
- The Bengals' average yards gained (295.5) and allowed (353.5) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 264.8 and 350.2, respectively.
- In home games, Cincinnati racks up 229 passing yards per game and gives up 229. That's more than it gains (190.2) and allows (196.2) overall.
- The Bengals' average rushing yards gained (66.5) and conceded (124.5) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 74.6 and 154, respectively.
- At home, the Bengals convert 46.9% of third downs and allow 40% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (34.3%), and less than they allow (41.3%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/25/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 19-16
|ESPN
|10/1/2023
|at Tennessee
|L 27-3
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Arizona
|W 34-20
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Seattle
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|NBC
|11/12/2023
|Houston
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.